February 16, 2024
Love Curd? Here's How You Can Make It Taste Even Better With These Amazing Recipes
Boondi Kadhi recipe includes soaked fenugreek seeds and boondi for extra flavour. It can be served with bajre ki roti, gur, and a dollop of ghee, yogurt and green chilies.
Source: freepik
Dahi vada is a types of chaat that originated in India. It's prepared by soaking deep-fried lentil fritters, called vada, in thick yogurt. The word "dahi" means "yogurt" in Hindi.
Source: Freepik
Shrikhand, a traditional Indian dessert prepared from strained yogurt, sugar, and other ingredients. It's a semi-soft, sweet, and sour product made from lactic fermented curd.
Source: Freepik
Raita is a side dish in Indian cuisine prepared with dahi (yogurt, often referred to as curd) together with raw or cooked vegetables, fruit.
Source: Freepik
Curd rice, also known as thayir sadam, is a traditional South Indian dish of cooked rice mixed with yogurt and spices.
Source: Freepik
Dahi bhindi is a delicious and flavourful dish of sauteed tender cooked okra in a smooth, creamy, lightly spiced and tangy yogurt sauce.
Source: Freepik
Buttermilk is the fermented liquid leftover after churning cream into butter. The store-bought buttermilk is typically made from milk with added lactic bacteria.
Source: FReepik