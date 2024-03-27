March 27, 2024
Low Calorie Dinner Options For Weight Loss
Chicken is a good source of vitamin B, vitamin D, calcium, iron, zinc, and trace amounts of vitamin A and vitamin C. Chicken is rich in an array of important nutrients and aids weight loss.
Source: Freepik
Adding oatmeal into your diet is beneficial for weight loss because of its fiber content.
Source: Freepik
Eat chickpeas at night for weight loss. They are nutritious and low on calories.
Source: Freepik
A good bowl of oats or barley khichdi is great for weight loss. It keeps you full, increases metabolism and decreases cravings.
Source: Freepik
Vegetables in biryani such as asparagus, carrots, and cauliflower are packed with nutrients and micronutrients. These are an excellent source of vitamins A, C, B and E.
Source: Freepik
Cauliflower curry is high in vitamins C and K, and is also a good source of folate, which supports cell growth and is essential during pregnancy. Cauliflower is fat-free and cholesterol-free.
Source: Freepik