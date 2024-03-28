March 28, 2024

Low Calorie Fruits For Weight Loss

Watermelon has a high water content with very few calories, making it a filling snack that can help with weight loss. The fruit also contains beneficial compounds that may help reduce body fat.

Source: Freepik

Oranges are rich in vitamin C and fiber, making them a great choice for weight loss.

Source: Orange

Amla is an excellent food for weight loss, as it is high in vitamin C. It also contains a good amount of fiber.

Source: Freepik

The fiber in papaya can aid digestion and prevent constipation. It is also low in calories and high in fibre.

Source: Freepik

Pears are low in calories, high in water, and packed with fiber. This combination makes them a weight loss-friendly food, as fiber and water can help keep you full.

Source: Freepik

