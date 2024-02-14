February 14, 2024
Low Calorie Fruits That Aid Weight Loss
Kinnow juice is filling and it can keep you full for long hours. It can also prevent you from overeating or having cravings in between the meals.
Watermelon contains 90% of water. It's one of the best fruits to eat if you're trying to lose weight. A 100-gram serving contains only 30 calories.
Apples can support weight loss for several reasons. They are low in calories, rich in antioxidants, contain fiber and are naturally sweet, promoting satisfaction.
Eating fiber-rich fruits, such as berries, may support weight loss by keeping you full for longer period of time. This may result in reduction of appetite.
Avocados are a great source of vitamins and minerals, healthy fats, fiber. About half an avocado, contains around 160 calories. This can help reduce weight.
Bananas are a good source of fibre with a negligible amount of fat. Consuming high-fibre foods can help you feel longer and ultimately helps you consume lower calories.
Melons are low in calories and have a high water content, which makes them great for weight control.
