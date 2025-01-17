Republic Lifestyle Desk

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spectacular Glimpse Into The World's Largest Gathering

Devotees thronged at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, for the first holy bath during Maha Kumbh 2025. 

Spiritual leaders take a holy dip with eternal pride at the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival in Prayagraj.

Devotees from across borders witness the grandeur of Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

A Shiva Sadhak blesses a devotee attending the world's largest gathering.

A priest offers a prayer at the Maha Kumbh's Rudraksha camp in Prayagraj.

Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati arrives for the first holy bath of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Devotees from the Middle East attend Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Special performance at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

A priest arrives for the first spiritual bath during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

