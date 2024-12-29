Republic Lifestyle Desk

Maha Kumbh 2025: Follow These Safety Tips And Precautions While Visiting The Festival

Pre-register on the official Kumbh Mela 2025 website to stay updated on schedules, accommodations, and essential alerts.

Be aware of your surroundings: Be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye on your belongings.

 By following crowd control instructions at Kumbh Mela can help avoid stampedes, maintains order, and ensures efficient movement through crowds for a smooth and peaceful experience 

By following instructions, you can move efficiently through the crowds, reducing congestion and wait times.

 

Stay alert at Kumbh Mela by paying attention to instructions and being mindful of your surroundings.

Cooperate with Kumbh Mela volunteers and security personnel by respecting their instructions and authority.

Navigate the vast grounds using maps and mobile apps provided by authorities to locate key points like ghats, medical centers, and entry gates.

