Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Maha Shivratri To Basant Panchami, Important Bathing Dates

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.
The confluence is believed to hold significant spiritual power, drawing millions of pilgrims who engage in ritual bathing to cleanse their souls.
Paush Purnima, January 13, is a holy day celebrated for liberation from life and death cycles, with everlasting merit gained from deeds performed in holy cities like Kashi, Prayag, and Haridwar.
Maha Shivratri, January 14, this event marked by royal processions of ascetics and saints from various Akharas spiritual groups, is believed to bring wealth and spiritual illumination to pilgrims.
On Mauni Amavasya, bathing in the holy Ganga leads to salvation and sin cleansing, with some northern Indians taking baths in Triveni Sangam.
Date: January 29, 2025
Basant Panchami, celebrated in late January or early February, signifies the arrival of spring and is associated with a holy dip, symbolizing spiritual rejuvenation.
Date: February 3, 2025
Achala Saptami is a day of unwavering devotion to Lord Surya, inviting pilgrims to bathe in the sacred waters under the sun's beneficent gaze.
Date: February 12, 2025
Bathing in holy rivers on Magh Purnima has special significance. It is said in religious beliefs that taking bath on this day brings health and happiness and good fortune.
Date: February 12, 2025
