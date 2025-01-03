Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Sustainable Practices To Enrich Your Experience

Maha Kumbh promotes zero-waste zones, segregating biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials, composting on-site, and educating attendees on responsible waste management.
The Maha Kumbh showcases the power of renewable energy, with solar panels installed across the grounds for lighting and other essential services.
Solar-powered LED lights are commonly used in temporary settlements and tents to reduce dependence on traditional energy sources and minimize carbon emissions.
The Maha Kumbh is demonstrating eco-friendly sanitation solutions by providing portable toilets with waste treatment systems, ensuring hygienic conditions for millions of visitors.
The Kumbh pilgrims are promoting sustainable transportation, including electric rickshaws, bicycles, and shared services, to reduce air pollution and travel from various locations.
The Maha Kumbh's sustainability efforts are notably inspiring due to the active participation of pilgrims in cleanliness drives, involving volunteers, religious leaders, and community leaders.
Organisers are promoting eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics, such as biodegradable plates and reusable water bottles, at events to reduce plastic pollution and enhance convenience.
