Republic Lifestyle Desk

Major Warning Signs Of Prediabetes You Must Know

Increased urination: High blood sugar levels push kidneys to flush out excessive glucose our body produces, hence, leading to constant usage of toilet.

Source: Pexels

Skin tags: Many people with prediabetes condition have skin tags, a harmless skin growth that appears especially in the armpit, eyelids, neck and groin.

Source: Pexels

Tiredness: The inability to usage of sugar for energy can lead you to feel fatigue even without doing much in a day. 

Source: Pexels

Blurry vision: A high sugar level can also affect your vision.

Source: Pexels

Thirsty: If you are constantly thirsty despite drinking water, it indicates that your blood sugar level is high. 

Source: Pexels

Sores or cuts that won't heal: As per Healthline, when the glucose level is high it disturbs the smooth flow of blood, slowing wounds to take time to heal.

Source: Pexels

Hunger: Always craving to eat something is another symptom of prediabetes, due to improper glucose absorption and fluctuating insulin levels.

Source: Pexels

 Next Story