Major Warning Signs Of Prediabetes You Must Know

Increased urination: High blood sugar levels push kidneys to flush out excessive glucose our body produces, hence, leading to constant usage of toilet.
Source: Pexels
Skin tags: Many people with prediabetes condition have skin tags, a harmless skin growth that appears especially in the armpit, eyelids, neck and groin.
Source: Pexels
Tiredness: The inability to usage of sugar for energy can lead you to feel fatigue even without doing much in a day.
Source: Pexels
Blurry vision: A high sugar level can also affect your vision.
Source: Pexels
Thirsty: If you are constantly thirsty despite drinking water, it indicates that your blood sugar level is high.
Source: Pexels
Sores or cuts that won't heal: As per Healthline, when the glucose level is high it disturbs the smooth flow of blood, slowing wounds to take time to heal.
Source: Pexels
Hunger: Always craving to eat something is another symptom of prediabetes, due to improper glucose absorption and fluctuating insulin levels.
Source: Pexels