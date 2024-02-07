January 10, 2024
Makar Sankranti 2024: Do’s and don'ts of kite flying
Look for an open space like a field to fly the kites. Not only will you enjoy more, no animals or humans will be harmed.
Source: Unsplash
Take into account the direction of the wind before flying kites as that controls the elevation of a kite.
Source: Unsplash
Do not use kites with manja that have a glass coating. It can injure you and harm the birds as well.
Source: Unsplash
Wear gloves while flying kites so that the manja does not leave you wounded.
Source: Unsplash
Do not fly kites before 9 am or after 5 pm as that is the time birds go out for food or fly back to their nests.
Source: Unsplash