January 10, 2024

Makar Sankranti 2024: Do’s and don'ts of kite flying

Look for an open space like a field to fly the kites. Not only will you enjoy more, no animals or humans will be harmed.

Source: Unsplash

Take into account the direction of the wind before flying kites as that controls the elevation of a kite.

Source: Unsplash

Do not use kites with manja that have a glass coating. It can injure you and harm the birds as well.

Source: Unsplash

Wear gloves while flying kites so that the manja does not leave you wounded.

Source: Unsplash

Do not fly kites before 9 am or after 5 pm as that is the time birds go out for food or fly back to their nests.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide