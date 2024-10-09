Rasgulla, a popular dessert in eastern South Asia, is made from chhena dough ball-shaped dumplings cooked in light sugar syrup until the syrup permeates.
Nobin Chandra's 1868 modification of Rossogolla recipe increased its shelf life, making it a popular, affordable sweet popular across all economic segments.
Ingredients
The mixture consists of milk, lemon juice, flour, sugar, and water.
Boil milk gently while stirring, then add lemon juice to curdle it.
After the milk curdles and separates, remove the heat and strain it using a fine cloth or strainer.
Place the cheese (channa) in a muslin cloth and hang it to drain any excess water.
Drop channa balls into syrup and boil them for a few minutes, keeping the pan covered.
After cooling, refrigerate the rosogolla.
Serve it chilled.
