January 21, 2024

Make Your Tea-Time Interesting By Pairing Up Your Chai With These Snacks

Cookies are the perfect accompaniment to your cup of kadak chai.

Source: Unsplash

Samosa and chai are like a match made in evening tea-time heaven.

Source: Unsplash

If you have not enjoyed a plate of hot pakoras with your tea, your snack time is incomplete.

Source: Unsplash

Biscuits and tea are the epic, classic combination that every tea lover should try.

Source: Unsplash

Only the real ones know how delicious a flaky paratha tastes with a steaming cup of tea.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide