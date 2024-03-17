March 16, 2024
Malaika Arora Stuns In Anushree Reddy’s Ethnic Wear At Lakme Fashion Week
Malaika Arora is a fashion icon whose sartorial choices are always praiseworthy. Be it an outing or at fashion show, she knows how to carry her style by wearing the most beautiful ensemble.
Source: Varinder Chawla
On Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week FDCI 2024, Malaika looked epitome of beauty in Anushree Reddy’s collection.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Malaika paired up the lehenga with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta. The ensemble was regal and perfectly complimented her outfit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Apart from charming looks and grace, the look was also accessorised by a statement chunky neckpiece and a pair of bold stud earrings.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Malaika chose the minimalistic route to perfection with a dewy base, contoured cheeks, structured eyebrows and the perfect eyeliner look.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The nudeshade matched her attire beautifully. Her tresses were kept open and the soft curls looked perfect on her.
Source: Varinder Chawla
On the official Instagram page, Lakme Fashion Week described Anushree’s collection as “Anushree’s collection ‘Gulab- Bari’ draws its inspiration from the resplendent tapestry of cultures.
Source: Varinder Chawla