March 16, 2024

Malaika Arora Stuns In Anushree Reddy’s Ethnic Wear At Lakme Fashion Week

Malaika Arora is a fashion icon whose sartorial choices are always praiseworthy. Be it an outing or at fashion show, she knows how to carry her style by wearing the most beautiful ensemble.

On Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week FDCI 2024, Malaika looked epitome of beauty in Anushree Reddy’s collection.

Malaika paired up the lehenga with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta. The ensemble was regal and perfectly complimented her outfit.

Apart from charming looks and grace, the look was also accessorised by a statement chunky neckpiece and a pair of bold stud earrings.

Malaika chose the minimalistic route to perfection with a dewy base, contoured cheeks, structured eyebrows and the perfect eyeliner look.

The nudeshade matched her attire beautifully. Her tresses were kept open and the soft curls looked perfect on her.

On the official Instagram page, Lakme Fashion Week described Anushree’s collection as “Anushree’s collection ‘Gulab- Bari’ draws its inspiration from the resplendent tapestry of cultures.

