June 2, 2024
Mango Desserts That Are A Hit With The Kids
Mango ice cream, a custard-based custard, is a traditional dessert made with heavy cream, sugar, milk, eggs, and mangoes or flavorings, churned for an airy texture.
The mango Cheesecake is a rich and creamy dessert featuring a smooth mango cheesecake filling and a sweet mango compote topping.
Mango sticky rice, a traditional Southeast Asian dessert, is ranked as the second best rice pudding in the world by TasteAtlas in 2024.
Mango sorbet, made from puréed mango, sugar, lime juice, and salt, is incredibly creamy and elasticity-like, with water for blending.
Mango lassi, a fruity variation of the classic sweet Lassi, is made with fresh yogurt, sweet mangoes, cardamom, and cream for a rich, creamy taste.
Mango pudding, prepared by restaurants, is a rich, creamy dessert made from agar, mangoes, evaporated milk, sugar, and occasionally garnished with fresh fruit.
