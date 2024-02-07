January 27, 2024
Masala Chai Ranks Second Best Non-alcoholic Beverage: Know Its Benefits
One of India’s most popular beverages, Masala chai, has now been ranked as the second best non-alcoholic beverages in the world.
Source: Unsplash
Even though the origins of masala chai are not completely known, it became popular in India during the British era. Here are some of its benefits.
Source: Unsplash
Helps boost energy: The black tea leaves have caffeine which can help wake you up and energize.
Source: Unsplash
Boosts immunity: Cardamom contains a high amount of vitamin C that promotes immune health.
Source: Unsplash
Helps in digestion: The ginger present in your masala chai aids in digestion and also enhances circulation and oxygen in the organs.
Source: Unsplash
Fights bacteria: These spices have antibacterial properties which help in fighting off pathogens.
Source: Unsplash