Masala Corn To Tandoori Bites: Unique Side Dishes Recipes To Try

This recipe involves boiling sweet corn kernels, adding butter, spices, and lemon juice. It can be prepared in a pressure cooker or microwaved.

Mix grated beetroot, yogurt, cucumber, cumin, and salt. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and serve chilled, garnished with cilantro and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Marinate chicken pieces in yogurt, tandoori masala, and spices for 30 minutes to 2 hours. Bake at 400°F (200°C) for 12-15 minutes or until cooked through, serving hot with your favorite chutney.

Combine vegetables like cucumber, carrots, and chili with ingredients like mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, garlic, ginger, and vinegar in a jar. Let it sit for 2-3 days, shaking the jar.

Marinate chicken in yogurt, lemon juice, and spices, then cook in a tawa or skillet with butter, garlic, and ginger, until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with naan or rice, garnished with cilantro

Toss diced potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and your choice of herbs, then roast in the oven at 425°F (220°C) for 20-25 minutes, or until crispy.

Whisk together cornmeal, flour, eggs, buttermilk, diced jalapeños, shredded cheese, then pour into muffin tin and bake at 400°F (200°C) for 20-25 minutes. Top with additional cheese, diced jalapenos.

