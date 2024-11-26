Matar Parantha Recipe: Step-by-step Guide To Make Hearty And Flavourful Breakfast At Home

Ingredient
1.5 cup Green peas frozen
3 Green chilli
2 Inch Ginger
¾ teaspoon Garam masala powder - ¾ tsp
⅛ teaspoon Turmeric powder - ⅛ tsp
Teaspoon Ajwain or cumin
2 tablespoon Coriander leaves chopped
1 teaspoon Lemon juice optional
Salt
1.25 cup Wheat flour 1 & ¼ cup
1 tablespoon Oil
Salt & water - as needed
Make the dough
Mix flour, salt, oil, and warm water in a bowl. Knead for 10 minutes, then divide into equal-sized balls.
Stuffing
Cook peas with a pinch of sugar, press cooking, and cool. Microwave for 2 minutes to cook without adding water.
Grind green chilli and ginger, coarsely add green peas, mix salt, garam masala, turmeric, ajwain, coriander leaves, and lemon, and form equal-sized balls like dough.
Roll a thick disc with the stuffing inside, cover it, form a ball, and generously dust it with flour to create thick parathas.
