Matar Parantha Recipe: Step-by-step Guide To Make Hearty And Flavourful Breakfast At Home

Ingredient

1.5 cup Green peas frozen

3 Green chilli 

2 Inch Ginger

¾ teaspoon Garam masala powder - ¾ tsp

teaspoon Turmeric powder - ⅛ tsp

Teaspoon Ajwain or cumin
2 tablespoon Coriander leaves chopped
1 teaspoon Lemon juice optional
Salt

For dough

1.25 cup Wheat flour 1 & ¼ cup
1 tablespoon Oil
Salt & water - as needed

Make the dough 
Mix flour, salt, oil, and warm water in a bowl. Knead for 10 minutes, then divide into equal-sized balls.

 Stuffing

Cook peas with a pinch of sugar, press cooking, and cool. Microwave for 2 minutes to cook without adding water.

Grind green chilli and ginger, coarsely add green peas, mix salt, garam masala, turmeric, ajwain, coriander leaves, and lemon, and form equal-sized balls like dough.

Roll a thick disc with the stuffing inside, cover it, form a ball, and generously dust it with flour to create thick parathas. 

