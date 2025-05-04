Meet Ethel Caterham, 115, The World’s New Oldest Person
British citizen Ethel Caterham, 115, becomes the world’s oldest living person according to Gerontology Research Group, after Sister Inah Canabarro, 116, who was a Brazilian nun and teacher passed away.
Caterham was born on 21st August 1909 in Shipton Bellinger village, south of England, five years before the outbreak of World War 1.
Caterham travelled to India in 1927 and worked as a nanny for a British family before returning to England three years later.
Caterham's husband was in the British Army, she met him at a dinner party in 1931. The couple raised two daughters in the UK.
Hallmark Lakeview Luxury Care Home in Camberley shared photos on Facebook of Caterham celebrating her 115th birthday, where she is currently a resident.