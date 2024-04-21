April 21, 2024

Met Gala: Best Looks From 2023 Red Carpet

Met Gala 2023 paid tribute to fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld. Cardi B got her A-game to the red carpet in this floor-length gown.

Source: Instagram

Margot Robbie opted for a one-shoulder, sheer embellished black gown.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky looked like a power couple, with RiRi wearing a dramatic off-shoulder gown.

Pedro Pascal's red and black coat and shorts ensemble caught everyone's attention.

Lil Nas X made the biggest headlines by painting himself silver.

Doja Cat's Met outfit paid tribute to Karl's beloved pet cat.

