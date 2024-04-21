April 21, 2024
Met Gala: Best Looks From 2023 Red Carpet
Met Gala 2023 paid tribute to fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld. Cardi B got her A-game to the red carpet in this floor-length gown.
Source: Instagram
Margot Robbie opted for a one-shoulder, sheer embellished black gown.
Source: Instagram
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky looked like a power couple, with RiRi wearing a dramatic off-shoulder gown.
Source: Instagram
Pedro Pascal's red and black coat and shorts ensemble caught everyone's attention.
Source: Instagram
Lil Nas X made the biggest headlines by painting himself silver.
Source: Instagram
Doja Cat's Met outfit paid tribute to Karl's beloved pet cat.
Source: Instagram