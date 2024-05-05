May 5, 2024

MET Gala Theme Over The Years

The 2018 Met Gala was themed "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"

Source: Instagram

"Camp: Notes on Fashion" was the theme for the 2019 Met Gala.

Source: Instagram

Fashion world's biggest night was themed "China: Through the Looking Glass" in 2015.

Source: Instagram

Met Gala 2016 theme was 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

Source: Instagram

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" theme ruled Met Gala 2017.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide