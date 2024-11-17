Microgreens To Elevate Your Salad's Taste, Nutrition

Broccoli microgreens, rich in sulforaphane, are known for their anti-cancer properties, with Broccoli Calabrese being the most effective among all available microgreens.
Wheatgrass microgreens offer three key benefits: rich in antioxidants (Vitamins A, C, E), anti-inflammatory properties (flavonoids, phenolic acids), and alkalizing effects to balance body acidity.
Radish microgreens, harvested in 7-10 days, offer a peppery flavour and potent nutrition, rich in vitamins C and K, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds.
Chia seeds microgreens are the young, nutrient-dense shoots of chia plants (Salvia hispanica), harvested within 7-14 days of germination.
Red cabbage microgreens are the young, nutrient-dense shoots of red cabbage plants (Brassica oleracea var. capitata), harvested within 7-14 days of germination.
Purple Basil Cabbage microgreens are the young, nutrient-dense shoots of a unique cabbage variety, combining the characteristics of purple cabbage and basil.
