Milk-Based Indian Desserts To Try At Home
Rasgulla, made from soft cottage cheese balls soaked in chilled sugar syrup, is a delicious sweet treat from the Bengalis of eastern India.
Ras Malai is a popular dessert featuring cottage or ricotta cheese dumplings soaked in sweetened milk, delicately flavored with cardamom, served chilled and garnished with dried fruit.
Kheer, a popular Indian pudding/porridge, is made from milk, sugar, rice, and can be flavored with dried fruits, nuts, cardamom, saffron, cracked wheat, vermicelli, or tapioca.
Cham-Chams, known as "Pleasure Boats," are a delicious and sweet Bengali sweet, often used as a term of endearment for loved ones.
Basundi, a Bengali sweet made from thickened milk, almonds, and pistachios, originated in Gujrat and is a Bengali adaptation with a thick texture achieved by scraping the sides of the vessel.
Mishti doi, a fermented sweet yogurt from Bengal, India, is popular in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam's Barak Valley, and Bangladesh, with variations including Nabadwip, Kolkata, and Bogra.
Sandesh, a Bengali sweet made with maida, powdered sugar, and paneer, is a delicious and easy recipe to impress guests or sweeten festive celebrations.
