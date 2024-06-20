June 19, 2024
Milk To Leafy Greens, Foods Growing Children Must Consume
Milk, rich in essential nutrients like protein, calcium, potassium, zinc, and vitamin A, is crucial for childhood growth. It also stimulates the production of insulin.
Source: Unsplash
Leafy greens like spinach are versatile, blending well into smoothies, ice cream, and popsicles, and adding a fun green colour to your food to add growth to your children.
Source: Freepik
Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, folate, potassium, and fiber, essential for protection against free radicals, infection, and enhancing iron absorption from plant-based foods.
Source: Freepik
Lean proteins come from animal sources like poultry, fish, and beef, while plant-based options include legumes, tofu, tempeh, and certain grains for growing children.
Source: Freepik
Nuts like peanuts and pistachios contain resveratrol, Vitamin E, flavonoids, and antioxidants, supporting immune system development and waste elimination in babies.
Source: Freepik
Yogurt is a nutritious and safe option for children as young as 6 months old, providing essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and Vitamin D for growth and development.
Source: Freepik
High-protein breakfasts can boost a child's satiety and reduce hunger. Introduce well-cooked whole eggs in the first year inside your kitchen, pureed or mashed for appropriate texture.
Source: Freepik