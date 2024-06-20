June 19, 2024

Milk To Leafy Greens, Foods Growing Children Must Consume

Milk, rich in essential nutrients like protein, calcium, potassium, zinc, and vitamin A, is crucial for childhood growth. It also stimulates the production of insulin.

Source: Unsplash

Leafy greens like spinach are versatile, blending well into smoothies, ice cream, and popsicles, and adding a fun green colour to your food to add growth to your children.

Source: Freepik

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, folate, potassium, and fiber, essential for protection against free radicals, infection, and enhancing iron absorption from plant-based foods.

Source: Freepik

Lean proteins come from animal sources like poultry, fish, and beef, while plant-based options include legumes, tofu, tempeh, and certain grains for growing children.

Source: Freepik

Nuts like peanuts and pistachios contain resveratrol, Vitamin E, flavonoids, and antioxidants, supporting immune system development and waste elimination in babies.

Source: Freepik

Yogurt is a nutritious and safe option for children as young as 6 months old, providing essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and Vitamin D for growth and development.

Source: Freepik

High-protein breakfasts can boost a child's satiety and reduce hunger. Introduce well-cooked whole eggs in the first year inside your kitchen, pureed or mashed for appropriate texture.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide