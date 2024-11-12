Republic Lifestyle Desk

Millet Curd Recipe For South Indian Palate

Millets are a gluten-free whole grain with numerous health benefits, including lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels, making them an ideal choice for those with celiac disease.

This Millet curd rice recipe, a variation of the traditional South Indian Curd rice, is a nutritious and versatile main course or side dish.

Thayir Sadam, a South Indian variation of curd rice, is a healthier alternative made with millet, curd, vegetables, and delicious tempering.

Ingredients

½ cup Millet I used little millet/ samai

½ cup Curd

1 cup Milk

1 tblsp Carrot finely chopped

1 teaspoon Ginger finely grated

1 Green chilli finely chopped

 

3 Curry leaves

1 pinch Asafoetida

10 Grapes

3 tablespoon Pomegranate

Salt

Wash the millet and pressure cook for 4 whistles with 1 & ½ cups of water.

Let it cool down. Add milk to it and mash well without any lumps. Add salt and curd and again mix well.

In a small pan, roast broken cashew nuts until golden and keep aside. T

Temper with the items given under ‘to temper table’. You can finish tempering and add cashews to the same and do it together too. Add to the rice.

Add carrot, ginger, green chilli, torn curry leaves, coriander leaves and asafoetida. Mix gently. Lastly garnish with the fruits and serve.

