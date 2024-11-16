Republic Lifestyle Desk

Miss Universe 2024 Contestant Rhea Singha Became ‘The Golden Bird’ For National Costume Round

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico's grand finale has seen India's Rhea Singha, in an outfit inspired by The Golden Bird, impress the internet.

Singha, the winner of Miss Universe India, captivated audiences with her symbolic ensemble on the runway.

Vietnamese designer Nguyen Ngoc Tu praised the intricate ensemble as a lovework celebrating India's golden age and viewed it as a chance to enhance bilateral ties.

The Vietnamese designer drew inspiration from the golden bird, a symbol of India's once-prosperous wealth.

India, once a prosperous region, was known as the 'golden bird' due to its abundant natural resources and fertile lands, attracting global students.

Manoshi Sinha, a renowned history author and astrologer, elucidated the historical significance of India's nickname "The Golden Bird" or "son chidiya" or "sone ki chidiya." 

