Mixed Dal, Kadhi Pakoda, Dhaniya Chole: Famous Dishes That Come From Haryana
Mixed Dal of Haryana is a traditional lentil-based curry made with a blend of split red lentils, green gram, and Bengal gram, flavoured with local spices and herbs.
Dhaniya Chole is a popular North Indian dish, especially in Haryana, made with chickpeas cooked in a flavorful coriander-based gravy with spices and herbs.
Mithe Chawal, also known as Sweet Rice, is a traditional and popular dessert dish from Haryana, made with rice, sugar, ghee (clarified butter), and cardamom. It's often served at special occasions.
Kadhi Pakora is a popular North Indian dish, especially in Haryana, made with crispy fried gram flour dumplings (pakora) served in a flavorful and tangy yogurt-based curry (kadhi).
Bajara Khichdi is a traditional Haryanvi dish made with pearl millet (bajra) and split green gram (moong dal), cooked in a flavorful broth with spices and ghee.
Alsi Ki Pinni is a traditional Haryanvi sweet dish made with roasted flaxseeds, wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and nuts, shaped into small balls. This nutritious and flavorful treat is rich in omega-3.
To make Gajar Methi, start by preparing the ingredients: trim and wash methi, peel and chop carrots, smash and chop garlic, and chop onion (if using). Then, make the tadka with oil, seeds.
