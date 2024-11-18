Republic Lifestyle Desk

Monday Motivation: Inspiring Quotes To Power Through The Week

“So. Monday. We meet again. We will never be friends — but maybe we can move past our mutual enmity toward a more-positive partnership.” ― Julio Alexi Genao

“Your calm mind is the ultimate weapon against your challenges. So relax.” ― Bryant McGill

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

“You do not find the happy life. You make it.” — Camilla Eyring Kimball

“I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” — Beyoncé

“Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” — Willie Nelson

“Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” — Helen Keller

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” — Maria Robinson

“Remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” — Henry Ford

“If you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.” — Dolly Parton

