Republic Lifestyle Desk
Monday Motivation: Inspiring Quotes To Power Through The Week
“So. Monday. We meet again. We will never be friends — but maybe we can move past our mutual enmity toward a more-positive partnership.” ― Julio Alexi Genao
Source: Pexels
“Your calm mind is the ultimate weapon against your challenges. So relax.” ― Bryant McGill
Source: Pexels
“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
Source: Pexels
“You do not find the happy life. You make it.” — Camilla Eyring Kimball
Source: Pexels
“I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” — Beyoncé
Source: Pexels
“Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” — Willie Nelson
Source: Pexels
“Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” — Helen Keller
Source: Pexels
“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” — Maria Robinson
Source: Pexels
“Remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” — Henry Ford
Source: Pexels
“If you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.” — Dolly Parton
Source: Pexels