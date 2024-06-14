June 14, 2024

Monsoon Snacking: Food Items To Try This Season

Mirchi Bajji is a popular South Indian street fried snack made with gram flour, spices, and green chilies, referring to chilies and gram flour fritters.

Chai tea pairs well with savory crackers, breads, and cheese-based snacks, as the saltiness of these complements the spiciness of the tea.

Sabudana Vada is a traditional Maharashtrian snack consisting of deep-fried patties made from soaked tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, roasted peanuts, spices, and herbs.

The Masala Corn is a simple, spicy, and delicious snack that can be prepared using basic kitchen ingredients.

Bread pakora is a popular North Indian breakfast and street food, made with bread, potatoes, spices, and herbs, known for its crisp and delicious taste.

Moong Dal Chilla is a protein-packed, fiber-rich Indian pancake with 150-200 calories per chilla, made with ground mung dal and spices.

Batata vada, a popular vegetarian fast food from Maharashtra, is a deep-fried mashed potato patty coated with chickpea flour, typically two or three inches in diameter.

