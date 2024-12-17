Mooli Season: What Are Radish Health Benefits? Mooli, widely known as radish is a root vegetable, reliable for many health benefits due to its nutrient-packed components.
For centuries, radish has been used as an ingredient in Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine to cure many conditions.
These are some amazing radish health benefits as per Healthline.
Benefit 1: Eating cruciferous vegetables such as redish can prevent cancer.
Benefit 2: Including radishes in your diet can increase your fibre intake, while it manages your blood sugar levels and improving digestive function.
Benefit 3: As per Healthline, radishes contain the antifungal protein RsAFP2, which causes cell death in Candida albicans.
Benefit 4: Radishes are rich in Vitamin C, which supports healthy skin and blood vessels.
