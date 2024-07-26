Republic Lifestyle Desk
Moong Dal Dishes Filled With Protein That Make Ideal Dinner Dishes
Moong Dal Khichdi is a comforting Indian dish made by pressure-cooking split green gram (moong dal) and rice with spices and herbs. It's a simple, nutritious, and flavorful one-pot meal.
Source: Freepik
Moong Dal Kadhi is a popular Indian dish made by simmering split green gram (moong dal) in a flavorful yogurt-based curry with spices and herbs. It's a comforting, tangy.
Source: Freepik
Moonglet is a crispy and savory Indian snack made by shaping split green gram (moong dal) paste into patties and frying them until golden brown. It's a flavorful and protein-rich treat.
Source: Freepik
Moong Dal Parantha is a delicious Indian flatbread made by stuffing a mixture of split green gram (moong dal), spices, and herbs inside a wheat flour dough and cooking it until crispy and golden.
Source: Freepik
Moong Dal Dosa is a crispy and nutritious South Indian fermented crepe made with a batter of split green gram (moong dal), rice, and spices. It's a delicious and protein-rich breakfast or snack option
Source: Freepik
Moong Dal Corn Dhokla is a steamed, savory snack made with a mixture of split green gram (moong dal), corn kernels, yogurt, and spices. It's a nutritious, flavorful, and easy-to-make Gujarati dish.
Source: Freepik
Moong Dal Cheela is a crispy and savory Indian pancake made by fermenting a batter of split green gram (moong dal), spices, and herbs, then cooking it on a hot griddle.
Source: Freepik