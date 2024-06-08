June 7, 2024
Moringa Dishes That You Must Try
Drumsticks Curry, a traditional Indian dish made with coconut milk, is a simple yet elegant way to enjoy traditional Indian dishes like sambar and lentils.
Source: Freepik
Drumstick Sambar is a delicious lentil stew made with drumsticks, pigeon pea lentils, onions, tomatoes, sambar powder, and herbs. It can be served as a main course or side dish.
Source: Freepik
Drumstick soup, a nutritious winter treat, is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, aiding in the treatment of common colds and flu.
Source: Freepik
Drumstick rice is a nutritious and popular dish prepared by boiling rice, adding spices, and simmering for a satisfying meal.
Source: Freepik
Drumstick pickle, a popular dish made with drumstick, garlic, fenugreek, groundnut oil, chilli powder, and tamarind, is a delicious and irresistible combination.
Source: Freepik
Drumstick stir fry is a South Indian stir fry is easy to make, featuring trending veggie drumsticks or moringa, and pairs well with rice and dal for a delicious side dish.
Source: Freepik
Moringa Chutney, a warm, healthy chutney made from cooked moringa leaves, tomato, onion, and garlic, is tangy and can be spiced to taste and can be stored in the refrigerator.
Source: Freepik