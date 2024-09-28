Republic Lifestyle Desk

Morning Drinks To Aid Your Weight Loss Journey

Lemon water, a popular home remedy, claims to improve digestion, detox the body, and promote weight loss, but lacks significant nutritional benefits.

Source: Freepik

Green tea with lemon offers health benefits like weight loss, hydration, energy, brain, heart, and immune system support, and is easy to prepare at home with simple ingredients.

Source: Freepik

Chia seed water should be consumed earlier in the day, ideally in the morning or before a workout, to avoid potential issues with appetite and nutrient absorption.

Source: Freepik

Cucumbers, rich in 96% water, are a great source of hydration, a subtle flavor, and a source of a touch of sweetness.

Source: Freepik

Green juice, a rich source of oxalic acid, can enhance nutrient intake, but excessive consumption can cause serious side effects due to its antinutrient properties.

Source: Freepik