Morning Drinks To Aid Your Weight Loss Journey
Lemon water, a popular home remedy, claims to improve digestion, detox the body, and promote weight loss, but lacks significant nutritional benefits.
Green tea with lemon offers health benefits like weight loss, hydration, energy, brain, heart, and immune system support, and is easy to prepare at home with simple ingredients.
Chia seed water should be consumed earlier in the day, ideally in the morning or before a workout, to avoid potential issues with appetite and nutrient absorption.
Cucumbers, rich in 96% water, are a great source of hydration, a subtle flavor, and a source of a touch of sweetness.
Green juice, a rich source of oxalic acid, can enhance nutrient intake, but excessive consumption can cause serious side effects due to its antinutrient properties.
