March 8, 2024
Morning Foods To Reduce Uric Acid
A bowl full of berries is a healthy snack and is packed with anti-oxidant properties that help to lower uric acid formation.
Source: Unsplash
Celery reduces uric acid levels in the blood and lower inflammatory nitric oxide production which aggravates gout attack. Add celery seeds in your diet in the form of juice, extracts or seeds.
Source: Freepik
The powerful anti-inflammatory effects of ginger reduce inflammation, swelling and lower the blood uric acid levels and confer respite to gout attacks.
Source: Unsplash
Bananas are generally safe for people with gout, as they are low in purines. They also contain vitamin C, an antioxidant that may help lower uric acid levels in the blood.
Source: Freepik
Eating a diet rich in nuts will not raise your uric acid levels because nuts are not high in uric acid. In fact, adding almonds to your diet may lower your uric acid.
Source: Pixabay
Cherries are also high in vitamin C and the flavonoid quercetin, which may lower uric acid or stop it from forming.
Source: Freepik