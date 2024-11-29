Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Most Memorable And Powerful Quotes By Arundhati Roy You Must Read

"Sometimes I think the world is divided into those who have a comfortable relationship with power and those who have a naturally adversarial relationship with power." 

Source: PTI

“Pity the nation that has to silence its writers for speaking their minds.”

Source: Instagram

“The mullahs of the Islamic, Hindu, and Christian worlds are all aligned, while we oppose them all.”

Source: Instagram

“Novels are such mysterious and amorphous and tender things.” 

 

Source: Instagram

"I have truly known what it means for a writer to feel loved.' 

Source: Instagram

“Fiction is too beautiful to be focused on just one thing; it should encompass everything.”

Source: Instagram

"I could have lived anywhere in the world now if I wanted to."

Source: Instagram

