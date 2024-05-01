May 1, 2024
Mother's Day 2024: Budget Friendly Items To Gift Your Mom
Using fresh, in-season flowers for a simple bridal bouquet can save money and maintain their beauty, as out-of-season flowers may not be as visually appealing. (Rs 350-1000)
Source: Freepik
A spa gift set, including bath salts, body lotion, scented candles, and a loofah, is an ideal way to pamper your mother after a long day. (Rs 1000-1500)
Source: Freepik
Introducing greenery to your mother's home with a low-maintenance indoor plant, such as a succulent or peace lily, which not only brightens her home but also promotes calmness. (Rs 200-500)
Source: Freepik
Customize your mother's jewelry with her initials or a special date, adding a personal touch to any gift and reminding her of your love and appreciation. Rs 1500-2000
Source: Freepik
Gift your mother a recipe book specializing in her favorite cuisine or healthy recipes, allowing her to explore new flavors and techniques in the kitchen. (Rs 500-1000)
Source: Freepik
Gift your mother a personalized photo frame, capturing memories and cherishing them for years to come. Rs 500-1000
Source: Freepik
Tote bags should be made from materials like denim, canvas, twill, cotton, jute, and leather to ensure the safe transportation of sharp, heavy, and delicate goods. (Rs 250-500)
Source: Freepik