Mother's Day 2025: 5 Easy Steps To Make Shakshuka For Delicious Brunch Surprise
Mother's Day 2025
The most awaited day of the year is approaching faster than expected. If you're fortunate enough to be living under the same roof as your mother this year, elevate the spirit of Mother's Day celebration with this easy and delicious recipe by Suzy Karadsheh.
Step 1
Heat 3 tbsp olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet. Add the onions, green peppers, garlic, spices, a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes.
Step 2
Add the tomatoes and tomato sauce. Cover and let simmer for about 15 minutes. Uncover and cook a bit longer to allow the mixture to reduce and thicken. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking.
Step 3
Using a wooden spoon, make 6 indentations, or "wells," in the tomato mixture (make sure the indentations are spaced out). Gently crack an egg into each indentation.
Step 4
Reduce the heat, cover the skillet, and cook on low until the egg whites are set.
Step 5
Uncover and add the fresh parsley and mint. You can add more black pepper or crushed red pepper, if you like. Serve with warm pita, challah, or crusty bread of your choice.