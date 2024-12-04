Mumbai Masala Toast Sandwich Recipe, Delicious Indian Street Food

Ingredients
8 slices of Bread of choice4 tbsp Green Chutney4 tsp Sandwich Masala
1 cup Lettuce shredded1 no Onion sliced thinly½ no Capsicum sliced thinly½ no Cucumber sliced thinly4 tbsp Butter
Prepare a delectable dish by washing and cutting potatoes, cooking them in a pressure cooker, straining and mashing, and grinding ginger, garlic, and green chillies into a paste.
Prepare Potato Masala by heating oil, adding mustard, curry leaves, ginger garlic, chilli paste, salt, turmeric powder, peas, mashed potatoes, lemon juice, or coriander leaves.
Spread green chutney on two bread slices, then add lettuce and cucumber slices, and sprinkle with sandwich masala.
Spread potato masala evenly, top with capsicum and onion slices, and sprinkle with more masala.
Cover with bread and toast in a tawa or toaster with 1 tbsp butter, then serve.
