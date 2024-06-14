June 14, 2024
Muskmelon Pudding Recipe To Try At Home
Ingredients: 1 cup of muskmelon. A quarter cup of coconut milk, 1 tablespoon of chia seeds, 1 tablespoon of chopped dry fruits.
Source: freepik
Recipe: Peel and cut a melon into cubes, then grind the fruit into a thick paste in a grinder.
Source: freepik
Transfer the mixture to a glass jar or a bowl, and add the chia seeds to it along with the coconut milk. Mix all the ingredients and keep it in a refrigerator for two hours.
Source: Freepik
The pudding can be left overnight, then after the specified time, remove the mixture and add the remaining melon pieces to it.
Source: Freepik
Chop various dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, pistachios, and any other fruit of your choice.
Source: Freepik
The pudding is now ready to be enjoyed after being garnished with chopped dry fruits.
Source: Freepik