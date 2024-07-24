Republic Lifestyle Desk
Must-know Tips First-time Fliers Need To Know
A guide is designed to help you navigate the world of air travel with confidence and ease. Whether you're a nervous flyer or just looking for some helpful tips, these tips will give you a fair idea.
First-time flyers need a valid passport, visa (if required), flight ticket, and government-issued ID. Check with your airline for additional requirements like health certificates and travel insurance.
Typical weight restrictions for first-time flyers: 20-25 kg (44-55 lbs) for checked baggage and 7-10 kg (15-22 lbs) for hand luggage. Check with your airline for specific weight limits.
Arrive at the airport with plenty of time to spare before your flight's scheduled departure. This will allow you to proceed at a relaxed pace, complete all necessary formalities.
Upon boarding, locate your seat on the flight and if you encounter any issues, seek assistance from flight attendants.
It is crucial to listen attentively to the flight staff's instructions and follow safety guidelines. Put your cell phone on flight mode or turn it off to avoid interference.
To alleviate ear pressure during flights, try yawning, swallowing, or the Valsalva maneuver during takeoff and landing. Additionally, consider using nasal sprays, decongestants, allergy medication.
