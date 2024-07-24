Republic Lifestyle Desk

Must-know Tips To Prevent Food Poisonings During Monsoon

Ensure proper hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water before consuming food to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Ensure to opt for handpicked, fresh, and high-quality ingredients over pre-cut fruits and vegetables from street vendors.

Proper storage of food items in the refrigerator is crucial to prevent contamination and ensure the safety of the food.

Consume cooked meat, poultry, and seafood instead of raw or uncooked foods to maintain good health.

Monsoon water contamination can lead to foodborne illnesses, so it's crucial to consume filtered or boiled water instead.

During monsoon, it is crucial to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables in running water to prevent the presence of harmful pesticides and bacteria.

