Republic Lifestyle Desk
Must-know Tips To Prevent Food Poisonings During Monsoon
Ensure proper hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water before consuming food to prevent foodborne illnesses.
Source: Freepik
Ensure to opt for handpicked, fresh, and high-quality ingredients over pre-cut fruits and vegetables from street vendors.
Source: Freepik
Proper storage of food items in the refrigerator is crucial to prevent contamination and ensure the safety of the food.
Source: freepik
Consume cooked meat, poultry, and seafood instead of raw or uncooked foods to maintain good health.
Source: Freepik
Monsoon water contamination can lead to foodborne illnesses, so it's crucial to consume filtered or boiled water instead.
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
During monsoon, it is crucial to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables in running water to prevent the presence of harmful pesticides and bacteria.
Source: Freepik