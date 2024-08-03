Republic Lifestyle Desk
Must-Try Nepalese Dishes
Dal Bhat is a traditional Nepali dish made with lentil soup (dal) and steamed rice (bhat), often served with vegetables or meat. It's a staple food in Nepali cuisine, providing comfort and nourishment
Thukpa is a hearty Nepali noodle soup made with vegetables, meat (usually buffalo or chicken), and noodles, served as a comforting and filling meal.
Sel roti is a sweet, ring-shaped rice doughnut traditionally made in Nepali and Tibetan cuisine, typically served as a snack or dessert during festivals and special occasions.
Momos, a popular Nepali street food, is a must-try for tourists and locals. These small white flour envelopes filled with vegetables, minced lamb, or chicken, are served with various sauces.
Wo, a Nepali pancake made by the Newari people, is a light snack made with lentil batter during the Sithi Nakha festival, and can be topped with minced chicken and battered egg.
Yomari, a popular Nepali festival food, is made from rice dough and filled with coconut, sesame seeds, and molasses, celebrated during Yomari Punhi in winter to thank Gods for good harvest.
Dhindho, a hidden delicacy in Kathmandu and Thamel region, is a thick porridge made by boiling stone-ground cornmeal, buckwheat flour, and millet flour with salt in water.
