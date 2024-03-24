March 23, 2024

Must Visit Destinations In Konark

A visit to the Konark Museum reveals the region's extensive history, showcasing sculptures and art-facts from the Eastern Ganga to the Gajapati dynasties. 

The textile village near Konark is a hidden treasure where traditional weaving crafts thrive.

The Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is an architectural masterpiece and the most popular attraction of Konark.

For those seeking tranquility, Astaranga Beach presents a serene escape for the wandering souls.

