Must-Visit Places In Kutch Recommended By PM Modi For An Unforgettable Rann Utsav Experience

Dholavira is linked to the Indus Valley Civilisation, a UNESCO World Heritage site where you can connect with the ancient past.
Located on the Mandvi beach in Gujarat's Kutch, a fun fact about Vijay Vilas Palace is that it is a summer palace of Maharao of Kutch.
Kala Dungar marks the highest point in Gujarat with a 462 m in height, it is famous for its iconic sighting of the Great Rann from the top.
Road to Heaven, an iconic route that leads to a prominent city of the Indus Valey Civilization namely Dholavira.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, connect with the glorious culture of Kutch by visiting Lakhpat Fort.
Take a time to offer prayers at Mata No Madh Ashapura Temple.
Pay tribute to freedom fighters at Shyamji Krishna Varma Memorial.
Swing by Smriti Van, a memorial in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the 26th of January 2001 earthquake. It is also the world's most beautiful museum, winning a UNESCO award.
