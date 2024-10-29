Must-Visit Temples In Vrindavan & Mathura For Govardhan Puja 2024

Govardhan Puja, a Hindu festival on Diwali's fourth day, commemorates Lord Krishna's lifting of Govardhan Hill to safeguard Vrindavan's people from heavy rains.
Source: https://mathuravrindavantourism.co.in
Govardhan Puja attracts devotees to the Dwarkadhish temple, renowned for its intricate architecture, filled with prayers, songs, and rituals, and revered as the King of Dwarka.
Source: Freepik
Govardhan puja, a November worship of Lord Krishna at Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, is believed to have occurred when Krishna appeared on Govardhan Hill to accept offerings.
Source: bihariji.org
Prem Mandir, a picturesque Vrindavan temple dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha Rani, is a popular destination for devotees during Govardhan Puja due to its stunning architecture and special rituals.
Source: Freepik
The ISKCON temple in Vrindavan hosts the grand Govardhan Puja, attracting devotees and international pilgrims with special prayers, bhajans, and Annakut ceremony.
Source: mathuravrindavantourism.co.in
ShreeNathji Mukharvind at Jatipura, Shri Govardhan, this temple attracts numerous daily worshippers, often initiating Govardhan Parikrama.
Source: shreenathjibhakti.com
The Shri Radha Raman Temple, revered by Gaudiya Vaishnavism followers, is set to host Diwali and Govardhan Puja celebrations from October 31 to November 1, 2024, from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Source: mathura.nic.in
The Hari Radha Damodar Temple in Vrindavan, dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha Rani, hosts Govardhan Puja celebrations, featuring special darshan, decorations, abhishekam, pujas and aartis.
Source: shrimathuraji
Hindu devotees perform Govardhan Puja at Madan Mohan Temple, a festival where they offer a variety of vegetarian food to Lord Krishna in gratitude for his protection from floods.
Source: coochbehar.gov.in
Govardhan Puja at Sri Radha Vrindavan Chandra Temple involves devotees circumambulating a sweets and rice hill, offering it to Sri Giriraj, and distributing it to all.
Source: Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir