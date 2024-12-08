Must Visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites In Northeast India

What is UNESCO World Heritage Site? It is a natural or cultural landmark which is considered outstanding, and protected by international treaty.
Source: M&G Therin-Weise Via UNESCO
Manas Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam is one of the well-kept national parks in the country, famous for golden langurs, red pandas etc.
Source: UNESCO
Apatani Cultural Landscape in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro Valley is famous for paddy-cum-fish cultivation. The valley is rich with nature, tradition and cultural crafts.
Source: Instagram
Kaziranga National Park, Assam is one of the most popular among many UNESCO World Heritage Sites in northeast India. The park is renowned for one-horned rhinoceros in the world.
Source: M&G Therin-Weise Via UNESCO
Assam's Charaideo Moidams is a sacred burial place of Tai-Ahoms royals where they can transcend into the afterlife.
Source: Assam's Directorate of Archaeology Via UNESCO
Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur, home to versatile flora and fauna is the world's only floating national sanctuary.
Source: Mahendra Bakle/Instagram
Sikkim's Khangchendzonga National Park is India's first mixed heritage national park with Snow Leopard, Red Pandas, Great Tibetan Sheep etc. The park is home to 17 lakes glaciers and alpine lakes.
Source: nidhi.tourism.gov.in