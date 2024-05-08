May 8, 2024
Mysore Pak To Modak: Explore Regional Sweets Of India
Mysore pak was first prepared in the kitchens of the Mysore Palace during the regime of Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV, by a palace cook named Kakasura Madappa. It is a concoction of gram flour, ghee, and su
Poothareku is a popular Indian sweet made from jaya biyyam rice batter, powdered sugar, and ghee, wrapped in a wafer-thin rice starch layer and filled with sugar, fruits, and nuts.
Modak, a sweet pastry with a coconut and jaggery filling, has a soft shell made from rice flour and khowa, with steamed versions often served with ghee.
Petha is a sweet candy from North India and Pakistan, made from ash gourd pieces soaked in lime water and cooked in sugar syrup.
Adhirasam, kajjaya or athrasa in Kannada, ariselu in Telugu, anarasa in Marathi, Airsa in Chhattisgarhi, or Arisa pitha in Odia is a type of Indian sweet made out of rice, jaggery, and ghee.
Patishapta is a popular rice crepe recipe, made by soaking rice overnight, grinding it, and filling it with kheer or coconut-and-jaggery mixture.
Ghevar is a disc-shaped sweet cake made with flour, ghee, and sugar syrup, fried to a golden honeycomb-like texture, with toppings like saffron, spices, and nuts.
