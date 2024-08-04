Republic Lifestyle Desk
Myths About Beating Breast Cancer
Myth: Men can’t get breast cancer The myth about male breast cancer is based on an incorrect understanding of human biology, as one in 1000 men will develop breast cancer.
Cellphone in the bra can cause breast cancer There is no evidence linking carrying a cell phone in a bra to breast cancer, despite concerns raised in media reports.
Myth: If a breast lump is painful, then it is not breast cancer Pain is rarely an indicator of breast cancer, but it may accompany a cancerous lump.
Breast lumps may indicate breast cancer or non-cancerous conditions. Women should check for redness, changes in size, shape, symmetry, thickening, swelling, tenderness, or pain during self-checks.
Myth : Wearing deodorant causes breast cancer Research has not found a link between deodorants and breast cancer, despite the myth that deodorants may contain harmful ingredients.
Myth: If you have a family history of breast cancer, you will get breast cancer. Breast cancer risk is not guaranteed despite family history, but awareness of causes, risks.
Myth: Only older women get breast cancer. Breast cancer is rare in women under 40, but 5% of total cases occur in women aged 20-40. It is the most common cancer in this age group.
