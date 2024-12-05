Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Decoding Their Elegant South Indian Attire

After dating for almost two years, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala finally exchanged vows at Hyderabad's Akkineni family-owned Annapurna Studios.
Source: X
Taking it to X - previously known as Twitter- Nagarjuna shared images from the intimate wedding ceremony that came with an emotional caption.
Groom: Paying tribute to his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Naga Chaitanya donned a traditional Andra Pradesh dhoti called ‘Pancha’.
Bride: For her wedding ensemble Sobhita Dhulipala chose a South Indian Kanjivaram silk saree, adorned with intricate real gold zari.
Bride: To amp up her wedding looks, Sobhita Dhulipala paired her ensemble with a stylist forehead thread called Basikam, Maathapatti, and a septum nose pin popularly known as Bullaki.
Bride: Apart from her clothing and jewellery, details that stood out to complete her look were motifs of Surya and Chandra, Bajuband and Kamarband.
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Relationship Timeline: The couple got engaged on August 9, 2024.
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Relationship Timeline: To mark the beginning of the wedding celebration of ChaySo, Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam took place on October 21, 2024.
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Relationship Timeline: Sobhita looks radiant and glamorous during her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony on November 29, 2024.
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Relationship Timeline: Wearing a yellow saree, Sobhita soaks in a Telegu version of Haldi called ‘Mangalasnaanam’ on November 29, 2024, the same day as Pelli Kuthuru.
