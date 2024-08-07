Republic Lifestyle Desk
National Handloom Day 2024: Timeless Indian Sarees That Are Wardrobe Must-haves
Chanderi sarees, originating from Madhya Pradesh, showcase India's rich textile legacy with hand-woven designs and intricate motifs, symbolizing regal splendor and a noble past.
Source: Pinterest
Chikankari, an artisanal garment popular among Lucknow's Nawabs, is characterized by its elegant and beautiful design, featuring dense hand embroidery on fabrics like chiffons and georgettes.
Source: Freepik
This Mysore silk saree, which was originally only worn by royalty but was later made available to first high-ranking individuals, is now worn by everyone.
Source: Freepik
Banarasi silk sarees embody luxury and craftsmanship, blending Mughal, Persian, Hindu, and Asian influences, reflecting Varanasi's rich history and cultural diversity.
Source: Freepik
Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Kanjivaram sarees are the result of master craftsmanship, exhibiting the fastidious work of gifted craftsmen. High-quality pure mulberry silk, renowned for its lustrous appear
Source: Freepik
Tant Saree, a traditional Bengali attire from West Bengal, is renowned for its lightweight, airy texture and intricate threadwork, often featuring classic motifs like florals and paisleys.
Source: adimohinimohankanjilal.com
Bandhani Saree, a traditional Gujarati attire, is a vibrant and intricate tie-dye fabric, characterized by unique knot-tying techniques that create mesmerizing patterns and designs.
Source: pratibhasarees.com